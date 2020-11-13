Statewide Traffic Alerts for Labor Day travel
UPDATE: NOV. 13 AT 11:25 A.M.
The road is being opened at milepost 239 at Grangeville south. The small avalanche in the area has been cleared, according to the Idaho State Police. 
 
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Idaho State Police, Idaho Transportation Department, Lewis County Sheriff and Idaho County Sheriff offices are currently waiting US 95 working a number of crashes. Due to heavy winds, blowing snow and hazardous conditions, US 95 has been closed, both directions, between milepost 223-290. This is from Whitebird Grade to Culdesac. 
 
There's no estimated time for reopening. 

