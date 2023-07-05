COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Transportation will be starting construction this summer on 37 miles of US-95 near Plummer starting July 12. Crews will be sealcoating the roads to add traction and protect the highway surface from the elements.
Given the large size of the project, work will take about one month to complete. Crews will be working on four miles at a time.
On July 12, construction will start on the north end from Worley to Mica Creek (mileposts 404 to 421) then will progress south through Plummer (mileposts 378 to 398) and finish through Tensed.
For the two-lane sections of US-95, only one lane will be open during the day. Pilot cars will be guiding traffic through the work zone.
For the four-lane sections, drivers can expect a single-lane closure in one direction at a time. Lane closures and reduced speeds will be in effect during the day and night.
Sealcoating is a surface treatment that takes place in the summer months and involves applying a layer of oil and rock chips to the roadway. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for the chips to properly adhere to the oil.
Chips placed during the sealcoat process have the potential to cause windshield damage. It is advised for drivers to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no-passing zones throughout the work area.
Before traveling, check the Idaho Department of Transportation site for traffic impacts from the project and other work zones.