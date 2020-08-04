Starting Tuesday night, the Idaho Transportation Department will open US-95 at the sight of the rock slide area for nighttime travel.
The Idaho Transportation Department said a temporary road around the rock slide area will be open 24/7.
Flaggers will be on site Tuesday night to direct two lanes of traffic through the work area.
After Tuesday, temporary signals will replace the flaggers. The signals will be controlled by a spotter who will observe the slope and coordinate with surveyors on site.
