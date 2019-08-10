UPDATE:

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, all lanes of U.S. 95 between Slate Creek and Riggins are scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m., Sunday.

Drivers will be asked to slow down at milepost 200 and watch out for the shoulders. Law enforcement will be in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Traffic is open one lane between Slate Creek and Riggins.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, both lanes are open in either direction between Grangeville and Slate Creek as well as Riggins and New Meadows.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The U.S. 95 between Grangeville and New Meadows is closed due to downed power lines, surface water, and rock fall.