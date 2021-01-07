A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night, adding yet another death related to the slew of violence at the nation's Capitol on January 6.
Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, a 15-year veteran with the force, was injured while involved in a physical engagement with rioters outside the Capitol. Police say he collapsed after returning to his division office and passed away around 9:30 PM after being placed on life support.
Sicknick is the fifth death associated with the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday.
One woman was fatally shot by police while three others passed away due to medical emergencies associated with the riots.
All deaths are being investigated at this time.
