UPDATE 1/7/2020 AT 6:15 PM
After sources reported that a Capitol Police officer had passed away following Wednesday's riots, Capitol Police clarified that the officer is actually on life support and not dead.
In a statement, Capitol Police said "media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away."
The police union chief told ABC News that the officer in question is on life support and still alive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 1/7/2020 AT 4:00 PM
A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riots at the Capitol, two sources confirmed with CNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.