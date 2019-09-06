US Coast Guard airlift injured residents from debris

US Coast Guard units airlifted injured residents from the shattered debris of marsh harbor in the Abacos on Friday.
The airlift came as aid began arriving on the island of Abacos by ship, then evacuating locals left homeless by the storm.
The US Coast Guard flew residents by helicopter to the Bahamas' capital Nassau for treatment.
For those who have stayed behind, national and international aid organizations have begun moving in.
The organizations are distributing food, water diapers and baby-milk formula.
The Bahamas government says about 2,000 people remain in the Abacos.
Many residents are left homeless and without basic necessities for daily life.
The aid effort for the northwestern Bahamas, the most heavily impacted area of the country, has just begun.