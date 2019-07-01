The Kootenai County Marine Patrol is partnering with the United States Coast Guard to keep the waters of Coeur d'Alene Lake safe this Fourth of July.
For the second year in a row, the US Coast Guard is sending two patrol vessels and staff to Coeur d'Alene to help patrol the lake.
Coeur d'Alene Lake is considered a federally regulated waterway, which allows the Coast Guard to enforce federal laws on the water.
According to the Kootenai County Marine Patrol, the patrols will focus on commercial inspections and enforcement, as well as enforcing regular boating laws and Boating Under the Influence violations.