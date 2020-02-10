On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced they are suing King County over the county banning ICE deportation flights at Boeing Field.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, due of the ban ICE is having to transport detainees on a bus to the Yakima airport which is 150 miles away.
“King County doesn’t get to pick and choose which federal laws it wants to follow,” said Brian T. Moran, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, King County is violating the Airline Deregulation Act and the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, by obstructing and burdening federal activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.