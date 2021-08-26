The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security alert after the Pentagon confirmed two explosions that have killed and wounded several people.
The alert says U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time. It also says U.S. citizens whoa re at the Abbey Gate, East Gate or North Gate should leave immediately.
