OLYMPIA, Wash. - The United States Government is keeping the border between the U.S. and Canada closed through at least August 21.
The announcement from the federal government coming on the heels of Canada announcing vaccinated U.S. citizens would be allowed into the country starting on August 9.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee responding to the decision from the U.S. writing, "this continued closure will result in continued hardship for Washingtonians living in border communities, including in Point Roberts. As I have expressed repeatedly in communications with the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the time has come to at least partially reopen the U.S.-Canada border, and I will continue to advocate for relief for border communities in Washington state."
Point Roberts is on the tip of a peninsula south of Vancouver, British Columbia, that is in U.S. territory. The area is separate from the rest of Washington state.
Before the pandemic, residents from Canada and Point Roberts would travel between the two countries for work or shopping.