BLEWETT PASS, Wash. - A 26-year employee of the US Forest Service died after being buried by snow that had fallen from a roof.
According to Chelan County Fire District 3, 46-year-old Kimiko Nalle was found Chelan County first responders who were unable to revive her.
In addition to her work with the Forest Service, Nalle was also a 17-year volunteer with Chelan County Fire District 6. She served on Incident Management and Fire Prevention Teams.
Nalle is survived by her husband, Dave Nalle (US Forest Service, retired and current Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal for Chelan County Fire District 3 in Leavenworth.
"Her loss is felt deeply by the fire and emergency services community," Fire District 3 wrote in a Facebook post.
Service details are not currently available. Cards and letters of condolences may be sent to the Nalle Family in care of Chelan County Fire District 3, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA 98826.
The Kimiko Nalle Memorial Fund has also been established at Cashmere Valley Bank.
