Today's U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management Wildland Fire Update gave us some context into this year's fire season, and the numbers are certainly eye popping.
The historic heat we've been seeing in the Inland Northwest combined with severe drought has provided the perfect breeding ground for wildfires.
You can see where the U.S. Drought Monitor stood at the beginning of June, compared to now. Large portions of Oregon and almost all of the Inland Northwest are under exceptional drought conditions.
Then they laid the current largest active fires in Washington and Oregon over the drought monitor map, and it isn't hard to see the trend.
So far this season in all of Washington and Oregon we're knocking on the door of 3000 fires--not far away from the 10-year average of around 3400. We've already eclipsed the 10 year average number of acres burned and we're only in August.
Fire forecasters say that last year's total number of acres burned is well within reach with how this year's season has played out thus far, but relief might be in sight.
"The last weather system that moved in has really changed the trajectory of the large fires in that area and the future fire potential in that area as a whole," said Ian Rickert, Regional Fire Behavior Analyst for the U.S Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Currently, there are 14 active large uncontained fires in Washington that have burned almost 400,000 acres and cost an estimated nearly $200 million in damages to date.
wildland fire agencies said the active fire season throughout the northwest has stretched their resources pretty thin.
