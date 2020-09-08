The Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 2 West of Airway Heights reopened early Tuesday morning. But, it's still closed at Davenport.
State Route 173 is also closed at milepost zero at the junction with the sea route 17 in Bridgeport to milepost 11, just north of Brewster bridge.
A lot of road closures are in place this morning so if you have somewhere to be make sure that you are avoiding areas near the fires especially places like Malden.
