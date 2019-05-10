The United States has escalated its trade war with China, hiking up tariffs on $200 billion dollars worth of Chinese exports just hours after failed trade negotiations in Washington, D.C.
President Trump tweeting out about the tariffs Friday morning.
We have lost 500 Billion Dollars a year, for many years, on Crazy Trade with China. NO MORE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do. Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
Tariffs on the targeted exports increased from 10 to 25 percent around 9 p.m. Thursday night, prompting a swift rebuke from Beijing.
The Trump Administration's decision to impose new taxes on Chinese imports come after the U.S. accused China of backtracking on commitments made during recent negotiations on trade.
The higher tariffs will be applied to relevant U.S.-bound goods exported from China Friday.