PHOTO: US increases tariffs on Chinese goods after failed trade negotiations

The United States has escalated its trade war with China, hiking up tariffs on $200 billion dollars worth of Chinese exports just hours after failed trade negotiations in Washington, D.C.

President Trump tweeting out about the tariffs Friday morning.

Tariffs on the targeted exports increased from 10 to 25 percent around 9 p.m. Thursday night, prompting a swift rebuke from Beijing.

The Trump Administration's decision to impose new taxes on Chinese imports come after the U.S. accused China of backtracking on commitments made during recent negotiations on trade.

The higher tariffs will be applied to relevant U.S.-bound goods exported from China Friday.

