SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that Special Deputy US Marshal Pat Greene was justified in his use of lethal force against Kevin J. Gellnses while attempting to arrest him near Evertt and Regal St. in Spokane on September 28th.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, around noon on September 28, the United States Marshal’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) was assisting Spokane Police to locate and apprehend Gellnes, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Spokane that happened the day before.
Acting on a tip that Gellnes was staying at an address in the area of E. Everett and N. Regal, Task Force members were staging in the vicinity when Green spotted Gellnes on Everett near the Agnes Keho Place apartments. Green advised other Task Force members of Gellnes’ location.
The Prosecutor's Office said Green yelled at Gellnes to stop. Gellnes immediately grabbed toward his beltline, as if he was grabbing at something, while simultaneously moving away from Green. Green then drew his weapon while commanding Gellnes to stop.
Gellnes then looked over his left shoulder at Green. As this was occurring, Green saw a greenish object come from Gellnes' front waistband area which Green believed to be a firearm. Believing that Gellnes intended to shoot him, Green fired his service weapon and hit Gellnes.
Immediate first aid was administered by officers. A short time later Gellnes was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He was then booked into the Spokane County Detention Facility.
An investigation found that Gellnes was armed with a teal-colored Taurus 9mm semi-auto handgun. A round was located in the chamber and there were additional live rounds in the magazine. The firearm was located within feet of where Gellnes went down in the grassy area.
Gellnes later told investigators stated he drew the firearm in order to throw it away. In another interview, Gellnes gave information that indicated he acted with the purpose of completing suicide by police shooting. Gellnes apologized several times to police at the scene.
