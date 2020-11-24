COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive and rescued two children in Coeur d'Alene who've been missing since 2012.
Segalit McRoberts, 48, was arrested on a warrant in California for violation of a child custody court order. In the summer of 2012, McRoberts allegedly abducted her four children in Calabasas, California after a judge granted full custody to her ex-husband.
According to officials, McRoberts and her new husband then disappeared with the children. At that time, eight years ago, the children were seven, nine, 11 and 12.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office contacted the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Children Unit in Los Angeles, asking for assistance in locating the children. Investigators in California and Idaho discovered McRoberts and the missing children were living in an RV park in Coeur d'Alene.
The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies arrested McRoberts and recovered the missing children. Officials say two of the children were turned over to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Child Support Services.
The other two children are no longer minors and were determined safe by officials.
