US 2 Stevens Pass remains closed between Gold Bar and the summit

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Highway 2 will remain closed between the summit of Stevens Pass and Gold Bar as crews work to clear downed power lines, trees and debris.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Crews are also assessing the potential hazards of trees that are still standing.
There is no estimated time for when traffic will be released in either direction. The Washington State Patrol has led a convoy of traffic out of the area but don't have any more planned at this time.
However, they are escorting residents of Index east if they can prove they live there.
"Our main priority as always is the safety of the road workers as well as the public and until we're confident that conditions are safe, we can't reopen the highway," WSDOT wrote in a Facebook post.
Drivers can still get to Stevens Pass from the east side by way of Leavenworth but are urged to be prepared as chains are required.
