US to Send 1,000 Additional American Troops to the Middle East

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WEST WINDS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY... .WEST WINDS WILL INCREASE IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON ON TUESDAY RAISING CONCERNS OF GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES IN THE ELLENSBURG, VANTAGE, WENATCHEE, AND CHELAN AREAS. WEDNESDAY WILL BE EVEN WINDIER WITH WIDESPREAD SUSTAINED WINDS IN THE 12 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN, WEST PLAINS, AND WASHINGTON PALOUSE. LOCALIZED GUSTS TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND ELLENSBURG AND WENATCHEE ON WEDNESDAY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN...WASHINGTON PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: WEST 12 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY QUICKLY SPREAD GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&