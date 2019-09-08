A United States Officials says they plan to provide immediate and long-term aid to the Bahamas.
The administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development toured storm damage in the Bahamas on Sunday.
He told reporters that hurricane Dorian left some areas of the island chain "As though nuclear bombs were dropped on them."
Administrator Mark Green said USAID is leading America's humanitarian efforts to the Bahamas allocating two-point-eight million dollars to relief.
He said the agency had moved enough emergency supplies for 44,000 people to the islands to help meet a wide range of critical needs.
"USAID is leading the humanitarian relief efforts of the U.S. Government, including lifesaving and life-sustaining assistance: food, water, and sanitation, emergency shelter, and medical care needed to facilitate the Bahamian government's response, as well as communications, electricity, transportation and air traffic control support," Mark Green said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy were also shipping in relief supplies, and the American red cross said it had committed an initial $2 million to help the Bahamas recover from the hurricane.