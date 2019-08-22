SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors say a transgender woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations is a flight risk, a threat and should be kept locked up until her trial.
Prosecutors are expected to make their argument for detaining Paige Thompson at a hearing Friday in Seattle.
Thompson's lawyers say she should be released to a halfway house where she would have access to mental health care. Citing a doctor, they say her safety is at risk in the male facility.
Prosecutors say in court documents that the former software engineer has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police.
The 33-year-old Thompson is charged with accessing personal information earlier this year on 106 million Capital One credit card holders.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)