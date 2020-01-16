CHENEY, Wash. - Ever watch curling during the Olympics and can't get enough of it? Well lucky for you, you won't have to wait another two years (2022 Winter Olympics) to see some of the country's best curlers compete, and you can watch IN PERSON.
The 2020 USA Curling National Championships will be held at Eastern Washington University's Recreation Center next month on Feb. 8-15. Tickets are available from the Spokane Sports Commission.
The week-long national event features the top men's and women's teams in the country and helps determine Team USA for subsequent World Championships.
Seven women's teams and nine men's teams have officially qualified for the event, with one spot remaining for each gender. Among those qualified include 2018 gold medalists John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner.
The event is also in need of volunteers. If you're interested in volunteering, follow this link.
“We are excited to be bringing these championships to Spokane, not only because we are confident it will be a world-class event, but also because we constantly strive to help curling thrive in new areas around the country,” said Rick Patzke, Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling back in 2018 when Spokane was announced as the host city. “The genesis of the Lilac City Curling Club is rooted in exposure of the sport in the 2010 Olympics and knowledge from Spokanites who had curled there previously. The support from the Spokane Sports Commission and Eastern Washington University make this a unique opportunity to bring the best curling athletes in the USA there to showcase the sport, and we can’t wait for February 2020.”
The 2020 World Women’s Championship will take place in Canada while the 2020 World Men’s Championship heads to the sport’s home country – Scotland.
