The USA Curling Nationals are sliding into Spokane this weekend. The event is taking over the Eastern Washington University Recreation Center for the first time ever.
"We're super excited to have USA Curling pick Spokane for their national championships," said Dana Haynes, of Spokane Sports, Media, and Public Relations.
She says economically, "Curling will bring about $800,000 locally, but really with curling what we're super excited about is that this is a governing body at an event we've never hosted in Spokane. So, to do an event like this where the local community can come out, see what curling's all about, witness the top athletes in the country do this sport is really exciting."
People from across the nation are spending time in Spokane to watch the men’s and women’s teams compete.
"Everyone that comes has to stay in a hotel, they rent vehicles, they eat out, go to restaurants, they might have time for shopping."
So far they’ve already sold thousands of tickets and Haynes expects they will sell out next weekend.
"We're expecting to sell out for championships so if you haven't gotten your tickets, you should get them now. But what's really great is that people are calling and flying in from all over the country to come and watch their favorite curling team."
She adds "Hosting the USA curling national championships builds our resume, they go back, they talk to other Olympic governing bodies, and we might get the change to host something even bigger next time."
You can find more information about the event and ticket pricing here .
