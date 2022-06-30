SPOKANE, Wash. - USA Karate's national championships kick off at The Podium in Spokane Thursday.
The event is the first major martial arts competition held in Spokane as well as a first for The Podium.
According to organizers, 2,000 of the nation's top martial artists will be here to compete in the four-day championship.
Competition began at 8 a.m. Thursday and finishes up around 6:45 p.m. A full schedule can be found here.
Tickets start at $25 with discounts for certain groups and can be found here.