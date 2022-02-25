SPOKANE, Wash. - The Podium is set to have thousands of people walk through its doors this weekend. for arguably one of the biggest track events Spokane has ever had: the USA Track and Field Championship.
With 480 race participants, 610 race officials and VIPs, 3,500 spectators and 2,000 hotel room nights, it means an influx lot of significant capital for Spokane, plus a spotlight on the city!
"We got the only hydraulically banked track on the West Coast. So we've got a unique feature that has gotten the attention of the track community around the country," Eric Sawyer, the Spokane Sports CEO, said.
Spokane's very own sports complex, The Podium, is making waves across the country with its high-tech track, Sawyer said there have already been some record-breaking moments!
"The women's long-distance women's medley relay set a world record. That doesn't happen very often in buildings," he enthused.
And now, The Podium is hosting arguably one of the most notorious races in the track world: the USA Track and Field Championship.
"We're going to experience the best of the best! This is the best track and field athletes the country's been able to produce. We're going to see Olympians here that probably competed in Tokyo. We're going to see our next wave of Olympians," he said.
Besides the sound of cleats on the track, there is also the cha-ching of economic prosperity as this event brings in millions.
"This event will bring in about 2 to 2.5 million dollars of economic influence into the community," he said. "Just in the two and a half months, we've been open with track and field we have been able to generate over 15 million dollars in economic impact."
Sawyer expects that in a typical year, they will bring in 30 to 40 million dollars through all sorts of events, like basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and the national karate championship this summer.
"That's a pretty significant impact on our region," he said.
Sawyer said with the resume The Podium is already building, he wouldn't be surprised if a world championship event eventually comes to Spokane.
Athletes will begin competing at 9 a.m. this Saturday. If you want to check out this cool event, tickets are for sale on their website!