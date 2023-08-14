The University of Southern California and the University of Washington secured top-10 rankings in the 2023 preseason AP top 25 football poll released Monday morning, leading five ranked Pac 12 schools.
USC came in at 6, while UW was ranked No. 10.
Utah, 14; Oregon; 15; and Oregon State, 18, rounded out the rest of the Pac-12 schools in the top 25. UCLA also received votes.
Coming off a 7-6 season, Washington State will start 2023 unranked. A tough conference schedule in 2023 featuring games at UCLA, Oregon and UW will offer several chances for the Cougars to get some national attention.
Of the six Pac-12 schools receiving votes to start 2023, all but Oregon State have announced their plans to leave the conference before the 2024 football season.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State remain the final four schools in the conference. While talks of rebuilding the Pac-12 with American Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference teams have regained steam in recent days, leadership at all four schools have confirmed they are exploring futures outside the conference.
If the Pac-12 does collapse before the 2024 football season, Monday's poll suggests the conference's last season could be one of its deepest and most entertaining in several years.