KAMIAH, Idaho - In a statement released by the USDA Forest Service, Deputy Fire Staff Officer Barry Ruklic said prescribed pile burns of leftover timber harvests in specific areas across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to happen as temperatures cool and snowy conditions begin.
“The piles that we are burning are made from the slash left after mechanical thinning or cutting of trees in the forest,” said Ruklic. “This is the perfect time of the year to do these prescribed burns because of cooler weather, and especially in the higher elevations before the first snow arrives.”
Specific areas of the national forests that burns will take place include the North Fork Ranger District, the Cayuse Air Strip and the Osier Lookout.
The piles will be burned as soon as possible due to expected snow in the area by this weekend.
Hunters and visitors are recommended to plan ahead to avoid the areas during and after the burns, as the remaining heat can be hazardous. Local ranger stations are available to call for more information.
