MEAD, Wash. - The United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are reporting a 2.9 magnitude earthquake north of Green Bluff, Washington at around 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Residents living in Green Bluff, as well as the Spokane Valley and on Spokane's South Hill, reported hearing a loud boom and then feeling shaking. The event was confirmed to be an earthquake by seismology experts.
KHQ reached out to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network after the event was first felt to find out what caused it. Paul Bodin at PNSN issued a statement that said the event was originally recorded as an earthquake, but an analyst at the PNSN determined it wasn't, so they removed the posting on their website.
At the time of the statement, Bodin said the noise could have come from "a sonic boom or some other atmospheric disturbance that rattled windows and shook structures, which indeed can feel like little earthquakes somewhat."
KHQ reached out to Bodin again to double-check what happened while identifying the event Friday afternoon.
Bodin said a UW seismologist made an error in interpreting the data and that the event was hidden among several aftershocks from large earthquakes in Idaho and Nevada.
Both USGS and PNSN are now reporting the event as an earthquake on their websites.
