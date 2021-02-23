USPS announces new look for delivery cars

You might be seeing a new U.S. Postal Service car rolling down your street to deliver mail.
On Tuesday, USPS announcing a 10-year partnership with Oshkosh Defense to manufacture the new breed of delivery car.
USPS said the partnership is a $428-million investment for 50,000 to 165,000 delivery cars.
The vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains.
The investment is part of a soon-to-be-released plan the Postal Service developed to transform its financial performance and customer service over the next 10 years through significant investments in technology and infrastructure.
The new delivery car is set to hit the streets by 2023.
