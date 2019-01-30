The United States Postal Service is paying tribute to some unsung furry heroes.

The USPS revealed some additional subjects to the 2019 stamp program, highlighted by new military working dog stamps.

The USPS says it is honoring the nation's brave and loyal military working dogs with this stamp booklet, including German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherd breeds that commonly serve in America's armed forces.

"The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism," the USPS said in a release. "The art was created by DKNG Studios. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps."

Other stamps included in the new program:

Star Ribbon

"Little Mo" honoring tennis champion Maureen Connolly Brinker

Ellsworth Kelly

Transcontinental Railroad - 150th anniversary

While snail mail has gotten a tad more expensive, with forever stamps now costing 55 cents, the latest round of stamps do offer some strong tributes.

For more info on the 2019 stamp program, click here: http://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2019/0129-updates-to-2019-stamp-program.htm