SPOKANE, Wash. - There are 117 days until Christmas day, which may seem like a long ways away, but with online shopping continuing to grow the United States Postal Service is taking steps in Spokane to help prevent shipping delays.
According to USPS, a new package sorting machine is launching in Spokane on Thursday. The machine here in the Lilac City is just one of 118 new machines installed across the country.
USPS said the machine can process packages up to 12 times faster than manual sorting.
This launch is part of a 10-year plan that includes $40 billion worth of equipment and technology.
The new technology launch comes on the heels of USPS announcing shipping price hikes for 'peak holiday season.' The price increase ranges from $0.75 to $5 for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground. In 2020, Parcel Select Ground only increased $0.40.
In December 2020, holiday shipping faced multiple hurdles including a nor'easter that began in the Pacific Northwest and then moved across the entire U.S. as well as lower staffing levels due to Covid-19.