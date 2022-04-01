SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this week we spoke with a few families who had to make a 30-mile round trip just to pick up their mail, as USPS claimed drivers couldn't get to the area.
Thankfully, the Post Office worked out a compromise to resolve the issue.
"As an alternative solution, we will begin delivering every other day, which will help ensure essential medications, checks, and other items are delivered in a timely manner," said USPS in a statement. "We will communicate this with the local community and look forward to resuming regular, daily delivery as soon as access is restored."