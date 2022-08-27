SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A major vehicle accident destroyed two sheds and a USPS mail truck on Saturday afternoon, temporarily blocking westbound traffic on Trent and Pines.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a USPS truck was pulled over on the westbound shoulder on Trent while delivering mail when a vehicle headed east crossed the center line and struck the mail truck. In a secondary impact, two Old Hickory storage sheds were also destroyed.
Both drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what caused the driver to cross the center lane at this time. Traffic was delayed for a short time, but the roadway was cleared and reopened quickly.
The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be shared as they become available.