SPOKANE, Wash. - As the holiday season gets increasingly busy, the U.S. Postal Service will be extending retail hours during weekends at select Spokane branches to accommodate various shipping needs....or help out some holiday procrastinators sending out last-minute gifts.
Spokane Postmaster Earl Eisenrich says three Spokane locations will be open on two Sundays, Dec. 8 & 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those locations include:
- Regal - 5428 S Regal Ave
- Shadle/Garland - 1903 W Garland Ave
- Spokane Valley - 11712 E Sprague Ave
The USPS says the Regal branch will additionally be open on two Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
USPS says the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week is expected to be Dec. 16-22. USPS is expecting over 800 million packages being delivered during the holiday season overall, with nearly 200 million of those coming during that busy Dec. 16-22 stretch.
