USPS releasing 'Star Wars' character-inspired stamps

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is channeling its inner Star Wars fan by releasing stamps inspired by the characters and droids from "Star Wars: A New Hope."
With 10 new stamps, USPS "salutes beloved droids from the Star Wars galaxy and the imagination that brings these technological marvels to the screen."
Representing more than four decades of innovation and storytelling, the droids featured in the pane are: IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, GNK, 2-1B AND C1-10P.
The characters are shown against backgrounds representing memorable from the movies. According to USPS, to Lucasfilm's and Disney's commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between "Star Wars: Force to Change" and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization "FIRST."
“Star Wars: Force for Change” and “FIRST” have joined forces to expand access to STEM learning to more young people around the world, and to help them envision a brighter, more inclusive future.
Lucasfilm is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.