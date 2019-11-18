It might seem a bit early, but if you're planning to ship out gifts during the holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service wants you to keep in mind the cutoff dates for an arrival prior to Christmas Day.
If you're mailing gifts to an Air or Army post office, a fleet post office, or a diplomatic post office - it needs to go out by Dec. 9.
Retail Ground - Dec. 14.
For greeting cards and packages under 16 ounces - Dec. 20.
Priority Mail - Dec. 21.
Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23
A full list of shipping deadlines is available here. The USPS says dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25 and that actual delivery dates may vary depending on origin, destination and Post Office acceptance date and time along with other possible conditions. Deliveries aren't guarantee unless otherwise noted.
