SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer is synonymous with construction here in Spokane, and it seems summer has come early this year, judging by the construction projects just getting underway.
Projects like the replacement of the Hatch Rd bridge at Hatch Rd and Highway 195. The project costs an estimated $1.9 million and costs some commuters their sanity as they find alternate routes to get to work for the next four or so months.
However, those commuters may not have to deal with the worst of the inconveniences brought on by this project: some residents on S. Hangman Valley Rd. just past Hatch Rd. received a letter from The United States Postal Service, indicating they won't be receiving mail for the duration of the construction. Rich Stucky and Gary Safford are two of those residents affected.
“We received a letter from our post office up on Sunset Hill, that because of the bridge construction, it was going to be out for several months—that they would not be able to deliver our mail to us,” Stucky said. “And that they would hold it at the post office, and that we would have to come down there and pick it up.”
Stucky and Safford said that means a near 30-mile round trip every day to get their mail—through the construction.
“What if something important came?” Stucky stressed. “You know a bill that we don't know about and there we are we may not get up there to pick it up and make sure we get it paid on time.”
While Stucky is worried about getting his bills on time, Stafford relies on USPS to deliver critical medical supplies to him.
“It will be kind of an inconvenience, wondering whether my medications are at the post office, or wherever they are at,” Safford said.
Both Stucky and Safford said they’ve tried reaching out to USPS, but they haven't gotten a response. Stucky added he even reached out to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ office, and still nothing.
While the letter states mail cannot be delivered because there is no detour, the City of Spokane released a map showing the detour routes for north and south access to the area. KHQ was unable to reach the post office for comment on the matter.
For now, residents on Hangman Valley Rd. are stuck figuring out how often to get their mail, hoping a better solution will come soon.