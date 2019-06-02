Utah police believe young girl was hit by car on purpose while she played on scooter

DRAPER, Utah - A young Utah girl is in the hospital after being hit while playing with a scooter and police believe it was done intentionally.
The accident happened Friday morning in front of a Draper home. Police say the 11-year-old girl was pushing her scooter when she was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta.
Police believe 19-year-old Steven Ray Becky purposely hit the girl, propelling her into a nearby yard.
Becky was under the influence and arrested on attempted homicide and DUI charges.
The girl is listed in serious condition.