The PAC-12 reported on Tuesday that the University of Utah will play the University of Washington on Saturday, Nov. 28 following the cancellation of this year's Apple Cup.
This schedule change comes just days after the Pac-12 announced that the game between WSU and UW had been cancelled due to COVID-19 complication on WSU's team.
The Cougs reported Tuesday that 12 players had been impacted by COVID-19 on their team and were not available to play.
However, Washington had expressed interest in finding a new opponent after learning of the cancellation. On Tuesday, Utah's game against Arizona State was cancelled, freeing up Utah to take on the Huskies.
Although it won't be the Apple Cup, Washington says they are just happy to be able to play.
