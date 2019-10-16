A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper is being hailed a hero after rescuing a man seconds before a train collided with his vehicle.
Dashcam footage released Wednesday morning shows Trooper Correa pull up near a car stuck on the FrontRunner tracks, and acting fast to get the unconscious driver out of the car.
"At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job," Correa told KSL.
Video shows the train striking the car just seconds after Trooper Correa pulls the driver out to the side.
No injuries were reported. Correa had been on a traffic stop before responding to the call about the car on the tracks.
According to UHP, the driver is safe and with family after experiencing an unknown medical issue.
"I'm still trying to process everything that happened," Correa told KSL. "I'm just very grateful that I was able to get him out and he's alive and he's back with his family now."
Check out the amazing life-saving work by Trp. Correa this morning! pic.twitter.com/O6du6AN9Oo— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 16, 2019
