SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A North Idaho man is now back home and safe with his wife.
It’s all thanks to a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who found Stuart Hinz stuck in his car along the interstate while in the middle of a snowstorm.
Nowadays it’s rare to see genuine kindness. People giving one another food, clothes, a place to stay and even a cell phone. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Hinz.
“I had an accident and slid on the ice and hit something near the exit ramp,” Hinz said.
Stuck in the middle of the storm for around three hours, Hinz, found himself with no phone to call for help.
“I sat there for a while and then somebody came by,” Hinz said.
“And he was in an extremely bad spot because semis coming from our area take that I-80 ramp and I was actually shocked that he had been sitting there for three hours and had not been hit by a semi,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Geri Tew said.
With nowhere to stay, nothing to eat and no phone, Trooper Tew stepped up to the plate and personally purchased all of that for Hinz.
“She came back the next morning and brought me breakfast. That lady was something else,” Hinz said.
Trooper Tew also bought dog food and treats for Hinz’s dog, but probably the most meaningful gesture was what Tew gave to Hinz.
“Went and grabbed him a coat that had belonged to my dad,” Trooper Tew said.
Her dad passed away during the pandemic. That coat meant a lot to her, according to Trooper Tew.
“And we got to talking. He’s a veteran and a lot like my father who passed two years ago. There’s a lot of different things that are very similar,” Trooper Tew said.
Now Hinz and Trooper Tew have a similarity as well.
“I hear he wears that coat and that touches my heart because it’s nice to be able to have something that was connected to me that’s now connected to them,” Trooper Tew said.
A connection, 700 miles away, that will last a lifetime.
“She kinda fell in love with us and we fell in love with her,” Hinz’s wife, Carlena, said.
“It was an honor. We’re always going to be family,” Trooper Tew said.