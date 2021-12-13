SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was rescued after from the freezing waters of the Spokane River Monday morning with the help of Avista crewmembers who happened to be in the area.
Avista employees were preparing to clear water intakes behind the Numerica Skate Ribbon when they heard cries for help.
Spotting the head of a person in the water, the crew threw a life ring and called 9-1-1.
Spokane fire crews arriving on the scene placed ladders in an attempt to rescue the man but he was hypothermic and too weak to climb out.
A Spokane Fire Department (SFD) Technical Rescue member entered the water, placing a harness on the man and the two were able to exit using the ladder as a lever.
The man was treated by SFD and AMR at the scene before being taken to the hospital. No word on his condition or how he ended up in the river.