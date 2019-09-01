PRIEST LAKE, Idaho- One person has died following a UTV crash near Lakeshore Road close to Priest Lake.
Police say the crash happened around 4:12 p.m. when Jessica S. Stovall, 36, was approached a corner at a high rate of speed and lost control of the UTV.
Stovall hit the shoulder, over-corrected and then the UTV overturned in the roadway.
Stovall was ejected and died at the scene. ISP said she was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt.
The passenger, Jeremy M. Oberdorfer, 25, was wearing his seatbelt but no helmet. He only received minor injures.