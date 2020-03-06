The University of Washington announced on Friday that all classes will switch to an online format for the remainder of the quarter after the university learned a staff member received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19. (CLICK HERE for UW's Coronavirus Response Update)
Here on the east side of the state, Eastern Washington University stated in a letter that while there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus and no individuals pending test results, the university has asked professors to forego in-person finals during the regularly-scheduled finals week on March 17-20 and conduct finals online. CLICK HERE for EWU's Coronavirus Response Plan.
I reached out to some other area colleges on Friday to ask if Coronavirus concerns were triggering similar changes.
"At this time, all North Idaho College operations, including classes, events, and activities, will continue as scheduled," Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer Laura Rumpler told me via email. "This is a rapidly evolving public health concern, so NIC has key employees tasked with closely monitoring the situation and communicating daily with our local public health agency, Panhandle Health District. We all are keeping a keen eye on what is evolving in the state of Washington."
CLICK HERE to view the most recent update on NIC's Coronavirus response.
Whitworth University is operating as normal.
"We are continuing as is for now," Trisha Coder from the university told me. "As this situation is ever-changing we are of course discussing alternate plans if needed."
CLICK HERE for the most current update on Whitworth's COVID-19 response.
Go Cougs... to class that is. WSU closed campuses on the west side of the state in Everett for deep cleaning, but on the east of the state, operations are running as normal. Officials say they are evaluating all possible options on in-person gatherings, including classes and sporting events, but as of Friday afternoon the university was operating normally.
CLICK HERE for the most current updates on WSU's Coronavirus response.
GONZAGA UNIVERSITY:
"As of today, it is still the case that we know of no members of the Gonzaga community who have been diagnosed with COVID-19," the university said on their website's dedicated section to COVID-19. "At this time, no protective actions or orders are in place for the Spokane area. However, the reality is that more people are being tested in our state and it is very likely that more cases will emerge."
The university added their emergency management team is meeting daily on "planning, operations, logistics, academics and communication fronts to be prepared for many scenarios as the epidemic evolves."
"We have no known cases of coronavirus exposure or of anyone having a case of coronavirus at any of our SCC or SFCC campuses, and there are no suspected cases that are awaiting test results," SCC said on their website's section for Coronavirus updates. "This includes faculty, staff and students. If that changes, we will update this message."
