SEATTLE, Wash. - Following in the footsteps of the Seahawks, University of Washington Athletics will now require proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results for entry to events.
Anyone 12 and over will need to be pre-approved, have their vaccination proof or present a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event.
Pre-approval will be available at on-site locations at the Sept. 18 football game. Fans that get their vaccination status approved will remain approved for the rest of the season.
A mask mandate will also be enforced for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status.