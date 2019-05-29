The University of Washington is holding an event this weekend to thank multiple Grant County communities for their support after the school's band was involved in a bus crash on Thanksgiving last year.
"The University of Washington invites you to a celebration thanking residents for opening their hearts to the Husky Marching Band and Spirit Squad," a description on the Facebook event page reads.
The UW band and spirit squad will host the event Sunday at Quincy High School's gymnasium. The celebration will include performances by the marching band and Quincy students, remarks from UW President Ana Mari Cauce, a video message from UW Athletics, as well as recognition for first responders and community members.
The event will be held Sunday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m. and will wrap up with a free barbecue.
The marching band was involved in a rollover bus crash in George while traveling on I-90 Thursday, Nov. 22, injuring over 40 members. The team had been en route to stay the night in Spokane prior to that Friday's Apple Cup between UW and Washington State. The band ended up not traveling to Pullman for the game after the incident.
First responders, local school staff, hospitality workers and community members stepped up quickly for the team after the crash. An emergency center was initially set up at George Elementary School that evening, where several families in the area brought by food and Thanksgiving leftovers for the UW team. Area hotels also worked quickly to arrange accommodations for the hundreds of band personnel.