The Apple Cup has been a long-lived rivalry between Husky and Coug fans, often causing an abundance of discussion on social media before, during and after the game. The Huskies took home the win last weekend, but now, fans of both teams are coming together to support kids with cancer.
A Husky fan poked fun on Twitter at Washington State University Kicker Dean Janikowski for celebrating a 50-yard field goal to open up the game on Saturday. Turns out, Janikowski did that because for every field goal he makes, he donates money to kids with cancer.
I know you don’t know…. but every field goal I make is $507.9 dollars donated to kids with cancer and $169.3 dollars for every extra point…. so I get pretty excited to be able raise money for those who can’t afford cancer treatments :)— Dean Janikowski (@deanojanikowski) November 28, 2022
Since then, that Husky fan has given $2,000 to the cause and is encouraging other fans to donate as well.
According to the fundraiser's webpage, cancer has been a part of most of Janikowski's life. His mom was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2012. She entered remission in 2013 but was diagnosed two more times, in 2018 and 2020, before dying in January.
The Heather Janikowski Foundation has raised $16,000 of its $25,000 goal and is a 501(c)3 non-profit.
If you want to make a donation, click here.