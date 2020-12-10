SEATTLE, Wash. - As Pfizer is waiting on emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, UW Medicine is preparing to distribute its allocation of doses in phases, all based on guidelines from the CDC. The first phase includes health care workers.
UW Medicine Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, director of Harborview Medical Center's Infectious Diseases Clinic, said appropriate freezers that can keep the mRNA vaccine viable at -70 degrees Celsius are in place at all UW Medicine hospital locations.
