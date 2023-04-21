SPOKANE, Wash. — University of Washington School of Medicine students hosted nearly 50 Spokane-area high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine on Friday afternoon.
Students got to attend a question and answer session with current Medical students, learn how to take a blood pressure reading and learn how to test reflexes. They also got to hear a radiology presentation and an anatomy presentation, where they took an up-close look at the anatomy of a real human heart.
“As a kid, you don’t really get much hands-on experience when it comes to the medical field,” North Central Sophomore Mara Hayes said. “This is a really nice place to be where you get a little bit of an introduction to it.”
The event took place at the UW-GU Health Partnership building, which officially opened last fall a couple blocks away from Gonzaga’s baseball field. The University of Washington and Gonzaga University formed their partnership back in 2016 to “prepare the region’s next generation of health care providers.” Some of those future health care professionals may have been in attendance on Friday.
“I’ve always wanted to be in some sort of medicine,” Hayes said. “But this is really pushing me into this specific kind of stuff, and I think it’s really giving me that extra push of confidence that I need to actually go somewhere like this.”