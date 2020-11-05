University of Washington's tuition to increase by $218

The University of Washington's first football game of the year has been called off due to COVID-19.

The Huskies were scheduled to take on the California Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for the season opener, but the game has been canceled and declared a no contest after a member of the Cal football team tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Pac-12 released this statement regarding the cancellation:

"The Pac-12 has approved a request from Cal to cancel the Washington at Cal football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.  Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.  The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority."

The next game on the schedule for UW is Saturday, November 14th against Oregon State University in Seattle. 

